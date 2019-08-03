Book Your Next Photo Tour


Bixby Bridge, Big Sur, California, USA by Bjorn Kleemann

Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Bixby Bridge in Big Sur along Highway 1 is a very popular photo spot both for the casual and serious photographer. I went there for the specific purpose of getting an image like this, after sunset, blue hour, light trails of cars on the bridge. The only uncertainty when heading out to the coast is the weather, summer in California often means dense fog along the coast.

There are only a few places near the bridge from where an interesting composition is possible, it's best to try all of the over the course of the evening.

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

