T

he Bixby Bridge in Big Sur along Highway 1 is a very popular photo spot both for the casual and serious photographer. I went there for the specific purpose of getting an image like this, after sunset, blue hour, light trails of cars on the bridge. The only uncertainty when heading out to the coast is the weather, summer in California often means dense fog along the coast.

There are only a few places near the bridge from where an interesting composition is possible, it's best to try all of the over the course of the evening.