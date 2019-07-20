Birnbeck Pier, Weston Super Mare, England by Andrew Page

This pier has long been neglected following a fire. There have been several attempts to rebuild or renovate but, for the time being, it lies derelict. For many, it is an ugly eye sore but to a photographer it is an object of interest. I chose to make a long exposure on what was a bright sunny day with a few light clouds scudding across the sky. I had pre-visualised that the clouds would become streaky, the blue sky become an atmospheric black and the choppy waters would be rendered smooth and calm. The dynamic, thrusting angle of the pier walkway leads to the pier head and gives the picture a strong dynamic energy.