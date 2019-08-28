Book Your Next Photo Tour
Birling Gap, Sussex, England by Martin Heaps

I am fortunate to live on the edge of the South Downs National Park in southern England where the chalk cliffs meet the sea. In the autumn and winter months the sunsets over the sea casting lovely long shadows over the beach. At low tide, the receding waves leave unique patterns in the sand which are only present for that evening and completely different the following day. Every now and again the sun, the sea, the light and the shadows combine to present numerous photo opportunities.

A tripod is essential for the long exposure times, tides should be checked and referenced with The Photographers Ephemeris for the direction of the sunset. I use a large tray to place my bag on as the sand can get everywhere, the tripod should be washed off after the shoot to avoid sand damage. A large car park is nearby and it is a ten minute drive from Eastbourne town centre. In summer the site is on a number 14 bus route between Brighton and Eastbourne.

