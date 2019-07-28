Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Big Sur, California, USA by Julie McKinnon

Big Sur, California, USA by Julie McKinnon

Views: 694
Long Exposure
Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Point Lobos State Natural Reserve lies along a majestic portion of the Pacific Coast of California. We had been photographing sunrise and beach abstracts in the fog that seems ever-present at the Reserve in the morning. The sun finally peaked through at almost mid-day and burned off the fog. It created beautiful light on the jutting rocks.

Although I would not usually try to make an image like this in mid-day light, I wanted to try to capture the play of the incoming tide over of the rocks. I put on my neutral density filter and tried a number of different shutter speeds. I settled on a five second exposure and then just had to wait for the just-right combination of sun and waves. Just as I was afraid the sunlight would get to harsh, I captured this image. It was a satisfying finish to a great morning in a beautiful area.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®