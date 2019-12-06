Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

During a visit to Big Bend National Park in Texas I woke to a magical morning of frost covering everything. Overnight the temperature dropped and the wind picked up. We camped in the Park overnight so we could get up early to do some of the hikes and photography. The sun was shining in the morning which sparkled in the trees which were white with frost. It was more than we had hoped for that morning, which sure made it easier to grab our cameras and brave the cold. A trip that will live in our memories for a long time.