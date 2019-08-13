Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was racing a storm just north of my location on Lake Superior in hopes to catch some beautiful lightning. Just after sunset, I was rewarded with the beautiful blue hour hue paired with a couple of heavy rain clouds that preceded the storm. Walking along the beach, I found this unique piece of driftwood that was white on one end and looked burnt on the other. The contrast in texture paired with the mood set by the blue hour and oncoming storm made this one of my favorite beach scenes I've ever shot.