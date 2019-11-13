Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I left home to take a picture of Monte Rosa, trusting in the sunsets seen in the previous days with nice clouds presence, with the low sun free to color the clouds red.

Unfortunately the place where I arrive was exactly at the clouds altitude, with zero visibility, so I choose, after waiting for an hour or so hoping for a clearing, to go along a stretch of one of the multiple paths that start from the point where I was.

Going up for about a kilometer, I stopped to admire the "panorama" totally covered by clouds, so I look around searching for creative ideas and there I found this corner with thick low vegetation and, on the edge of the descent, some birch among which one in the image, but all the scenery was strange for mid-May, the leaves are yellow, the humidity high and a temperature of about 8° like a typically autumnal scenario.