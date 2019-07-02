Traveling recently in the Snowdonia region of Northern Wales, we were lucky enough to spend a couple of days exploring around the beautiful village of Betws y coed. Believe me, you have to be a native speaking Welshman to even come close to pronouncing it correctly, as is the case with many of the place names in that part of the world.

While there are many stunning locations in the immediate area, including Mt Snowdon with the wonderful cog-train to the summit, it was within the confines of the village itself that I found the location for this shot. Only metres from our B&B, I spent a very enjoyable hour or two shooting the historic stone bridge, the river flowing under it and the many birds who came there in the late afternoon in search of a fish or two for dinner.

Betws y coed is a town of two parts. As the terminus for a very popular tourist train, the part of town surrounding the railway station has become very commercialised with modern shops and carparks making it look like any other tourist trap in the world. The other end of the village however has retained its historic charm and more than makes up for the shortcomings.

It's always a good idea when traveling to these popular tourist areas to try and stay nearby so that you can get the real feeling of the town after the tourists have left or before they arrive.

Not far from town, on the same stream are the very picturesque Swallow Falls with some strategically placed viewing platforms making for more opportunities for some stunning Welsh images.

To get the exposure time I required for this shot, I used a 10 stop ND filter and then experimented with the ISO until I got the result I was looking for with the nice silky smooth water. In post, I raised the shadows under the bridge to bring out the beautiful stonework and also the rocks under the bridge which were in very heavy shadow.