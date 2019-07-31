Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»Bernese, Oberland, Switzerland by Ueli Heiniger
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Bernese, Oberland, Switzerland by Ueli Heiniger

By on 0 Comments

Bernese, Oberland, Switzerland by Ueli Heiniger
Views: 288

Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

For some years now I have tried to record the melting mountain lake "Bachalpsee". This year I was very lucky because the weather was great and there were enough open spaces where the mountains could reflect in the water. The lake is located in the Bernese Oberland - Switzerland, at an altitude of 2262 m above sea level.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®