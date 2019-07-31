Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

F

or some years now I have tried to record the melting mountain lake "Bachalpsee". This year I was very lucky because the weather was great and there were enough open spaces where the mountains could reflect in the water. The lake is located in the Bernese Oberland - Switzerland, at an altitude of 2262 m above sea level.