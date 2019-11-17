Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I keep returning to look at and sometimes photograph this strangely beautiful tree which stands alone surrounded by tussocks in a rough looking field in a rather inhospitable Derbyshire Dales moor.

I used the monochrome filter available to the Pen-F then cropped and toned the image in Lightroom. Though the file size is small, I made a small but pleasing print and a set of table coasters from this - sharpness was not a quality I cared about in this picture anyhow as I liked the 'glazed' look; almost like it was etched on glass.