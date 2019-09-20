Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Benijo beach is named as one of the most beautifull beaches in Europe. Yet it is less visited because of its remote location. Benijo Beach offers many compostional opportunities and I choose this one because I love the characteristic seastacks in the back in combination with the waves rolling over the rocks nearby. The golden light from the setting sun at the left completes the image for me.