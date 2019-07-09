Ben Loyal, Sutherland, Scotland by Andy Kirby

In the north of Scotland sunset comes late in the day at the end of May. Then and into early July is the one time of the year when sunrise and sunset illuminate the northern face of Ben Loyal. A short walk from the road takes you to the 'hidden' gem of Loch Hakel - perfectly placed before Ben Loyal. Dodging the midges (impossible!) and after an hour's optimistic wait it became clear that the dense cloud cover obscuring the setting sun was not going to clear. Faced with just a hint of thinning of the cloud cover, some reflected light and a determination not to have wasted and evening the shutter was triggered. Perseverance on the ground and subsequently in Lightroom produced this atmospheric image.