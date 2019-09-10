Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Bandon Beach, Oregon has one of the most beautiful collection of Sea Stacks in the world! And if that wasn’t enough they also have the setting sun behind them! Eureka! This place is really a landscape photographers dream location because every day can be a different presentation. It makes no difference if its summer or winter - its all good! The only time I prefer not to go there is when its clear blue skies and calm sea.

I wanted to get close and personal with these sea stacks, which meant the tripod was sitting in deeper water, with water action and shifting sand that would not allow for long exposures or image stacking. On the bright side I had a very patient seagull that just sat there posing for the picture!