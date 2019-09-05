Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken in the afternoon after a storm during the King Tide season on the California coast. The swells over the evening had swept clean the rocks 30 ft above this stack which I was sitting on to take this photo and was a reminder of the intense power of ocean waves.