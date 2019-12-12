Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was in February. The photo was taken while traveling to places where the basalt is mined. There was heavy snow throughout the night and everything around froze. There was a severe frost. We got here with my fiancee by public transport, as we live 15 kilometers away. Because the weather conditions were difficult, except for us there was nobody. There was silence around, there was no wind at all. The snow was on its knees, so it was very difficult to move. Here is a flooded crane, which at one time mined a stone. Only its upper part is above the water. And today it was completely covered with ice.

The light was very interesting, which added a special atmosphere to this photo. It was not easy to choose a shooting point, because there are dangerous slopes. This place is located in Western Ukraine near the city of Kostopil. Its name "Basalt Pillars" is a geological monument of nature of local importance in Ukraine. In the summer, the locals rest here, there are places for swimming and camping. In the fall everything is covered with yellow-hot colors. And in the winter here comes the real ice age. Therefore, this place is worth visiting throughout the year. This is one of my favorite places to take pictures. Here are incredible sunrises and sunsets. Fresh air and the ability to be closer to nature. And rocky slopes are a great place for photo shoots. I will come back many more times to take many more new photos!