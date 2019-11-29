Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After deciding late on Friday night that I was going to take a long drive in the search for snow in Glencoe I went to bed, 3am was the time set on the alarm clock. I knew there had been some snow but wasn't sure how much, the weather forecast was favourable for some cloud and potentially snow. I arrived at around 6am in very cold and frosty conditions and waited for around an hour before hiking to the river Coupall which runs in front of Bauchaille Etiv Mor at the head of Glen Etiv.

After finally settling on my initial spot I was rewarded for the early drive with a wonderful pre-sunrise bloom of pink hues which I managed to capture quite a few shots of. I then moved further down the river just as the sun began to creep above the mountains behind me and hit the peak of the Bauchaille. Even though there wasn't as much snow as I hoped, the small amount on the peak lit up by the sun was enough it even made up for getting some of the frozen water flooding my boots!