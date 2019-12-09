Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Barrika Beach is located in the Basque Country coast (Spain) and is very famous for its geological formations. On this coastal slice, you will feel the power of nature at its fullest. The area offers peculiar formations such as flysch, which can be seen from Punta Galea. Flysch is a band of laminated structure made of hard and soft rock from different geological periods. This beautiful, peculiar geological feature dates back to the era when dinosaurs went extinct.

In this beach there are infinite points of view to photograph these structures, being recommended as usual in the sunsets. This time, I preferred a vertical shot and long exposure to play with the speed of the water along the flysch.

Minutes after the sun set, the sky turned golden in color that contrasted with cooler shades of water which added more contrast to the image thus resulting in the captured image shot with a Canon EOS 1000D with a 10-20mm lens at 10mm, F14, 20 secs at ISO 100 and a 3 stop hard graduated neutral density filter.