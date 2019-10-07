Barrier Lake, Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada by David Atkinson

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A friend and I went one afternoon in mid-September to explore the fall colours in Kananaskis Country, an hours drive west of, and our first stop was at Barrier Lake. A brief walk-around did not initially reveal anything to get excited about but as we were walking back to the car I noticed some deep red colours just off the trail and then some yellows further back. The contrast between the red bushes, the yellow leaves, the silhouette of the mountain behind just seemed to work, and the sun up in the top left-hand corner of the frame was the cherry on top of the cake. I don't shoot into the sun often but it just seemed to work for this shot.

The timing was perfect because three days later we had an 12" dump of snow in this area that would have made the drive out to Kananaskis quite treacherous and probably would have taken a lot of the leaves off the trees. It really was a case of the being at the right place at the right time.

After this brief stop we moved on to explore what Mother Nature had given us and we were not to be disappointed. All-in-all, a great way to spend a Fall afternoon.