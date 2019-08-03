Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.I had every intention to awaken at the blue hour each morning, get into may car and visit all of the sights on my list. However, as soon as I saw this sight, all of my intentions went by the wayside and I stood, mesmerized by the sight of this rock, perfectly balanced on the other one with the most enchanting blue light. I set up my Really Right Stuff lightweight tripod, placed my Nikon Z7 camera with its Nikon Z 24-70 lens and slowed my shutter speed to 15 seconds and came up with this image.
