Bar Harbor, Maine, USA by Debbie Rubin
Blue Hour

Bar Harbor, Maine, USA by Debbie Rubin

By on 0 Comments

Bar Harbor, Maine, USA by Debbie Rubin
I had every intention to awaken at the blue hour each morning, get into may car and visit all of the sights on my list. However, as soon as I saw this sight, all of my intentions went by the wayside and I stood, mesmerized by the sight of this rock, perfectly balanced on the other one with the most enchanting blue light. I set up my Really Right Stuff lightweight tripod, placed my Nikon Z7 camera with its Nikon Z 24-70 lens and slowed my shutter speed to 15 seconds and came up with this image.

