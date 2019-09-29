Bannf, Canadian Rockies by Ronald Santini

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was shooting nesting ospreys on top of a bridge when I took the time to look over my shoulder. To my surprise and amazement was this developing scene. A thunderstorm made its way through the mountains and as it passed, this developing scene of rising clouds from the valley floor below converging with the sunlight peeking through the openings in the clouds cast this golden alpine glow on the distant mountain to give this dramatic composition. The lesson here is to take a look behind you; sometimes the best scenes can be found there.