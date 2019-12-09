Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Symphony of the Sea by Trevor Pottelberg, features an explosive Lake Erie Wave dancing along the water's surface as the morning sun backlights the intricate lines, patterns and details. This is a true representation of Mother Nature's beauty frozen in a split second of time.

The conditions are not easy to work in as the winds coming in off the lake are gale force. Keeping the camera steady is tough enough, let alone trying to focus on waves while getting pounded by sand and back spray.