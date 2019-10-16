Banias Stream, Israel by Amos Ravid

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Some say that here in Israel we only have two seasons a year – nine months of summer and three of winter. Well, that might be somewhat true. Add the fact that winter is not too cold (in most areas) and one may say we only have summer and autumn. Still, we don’t really experience those amazing orange and red colors which are so identified with the fall. It is not cold enough and the species of trees do not perform this.

Yet, some places do behave differently, like in the far (everything is relative here) north mountainous region. This Photo was taken in the Hermon stream national reserve. It is located in the north edge of the country and also known for its old Arabic name Banias (after the Greek god Pan). It is well established and very accessible with some light and easy walking trails. On the other hand you are not allowed to get off the official trails within the regulated parts of the park so, sometimes you need some creativity and a bit of "Hutzpa" (Which I usually do not encourage). I went there on a rainy weekend, the perfect conditions for photographing streams and waterfalls. Another advantage of such weather is that the reserve is really empty and I had some great time with the whole place for myself. Because of the need for the "creativity" I mentioned above I did not have too much time to take this shot, so it's a single exposure of 1.6 sec. but still, I'm quite satisfied with it. A real autumn in Israel.