Banff Wilderness, Alberta, Canada by Erik Nilsson

This past summer I had the privilege to find myself working full time in the backcountry of Banff National Park in Canada. With ample opportunity to spend countless hours exploring fairly remote regions of the park and taking many thousands of photographs throughout the summer, this, I think has to be my favorite. Not only so because I think it's a pretty image in of itself, but also because of what it represents to me.

This photo is taken in a boundary-region that marks the border between a semi frequently visited area of the park, and one that is almost pure wilderness, beyond where, very few people ever visit.

Just knowing that there are wild places out there still, (in one of Canadas most visited national parks at that!) is important to me. Every time I look at this photo I am brought back to that special place.

The meandering stream pictured is a location I'd returned to many times throughout the summer. It requires some bush-bashing through dense scrub to get to, as there are no trails leading here. I'd envisioned an image where the stream was calm enough for reflections and where the light was interesting as well.

Every time I visited though, good conditions eluded me, with either high winds or rain etc. Untill this beautiful evening.

Pictured also is the 2777m tall Oyster Peak, and exposed scramble with a ridgeline that at time has near vertical drop offs.

The summit registry at the top of the mountain had five entries for the past year, when I last summited, an afternoon late in the fall. Most of them were my own.