I try to make at least one trip into the Rocky Mountains of western Alberta every winter - usually a few times. This time, three of my friends from the U.K. were with me for a winter photography tour, and despite the incredibly bitter cold (-30 Celcius), we were out capturing the beauty of the mountains every day. After a few days of snowy, overcast weather, the skies were absolutely crystal clear, and the combination of the fresh snow layers on the spruce trees and the deep blue mountain blue sky made for a magical scene. Winter provides a simplicity by hiding all the messy details under a clean, crisp blanket of snow, and so I love it even more than summer photography. I shot this image along the Icefields Parkway, about halfway between Banff and Jasper, Alberta, in early February this year.