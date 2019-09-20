Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In May of this particular year, I was driving to Yosemite National Park in California, from my home in Washington State and made a few stops along the Oregon Coast. I was in Bandon, OR for just one night and got lucky with this incredible sunset. Great sky, great silhouettes, and the sun came out from behind the clouds at just the right time. All I needed to do was position my camera to maintain separation in the seastacks and to capture the glow I was seeing. I had just enough time for a couple of horizontals and a couple of verticals before the sun sunk below the horizon.

Bandon Beach is very easy to get to. There's a big parking lot with steps that lead right down to the beach. It can be good any time of the year, but you'll get the best sunsets during seasons with unsettled weather, like in the spring or fall. According to the locals, the best sunsets are in October.