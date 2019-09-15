Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

About a dozen photographers had packed up and gone, leaving me on the beach without complications to my composition. Sea stacks can lend themselves to silhouettes, especially when there are multiple stacks of different shapes as is the case at popular Bandon Beach in Oregon. I chose to use a long exposure to soften the distant water and clouds. With so little detail showing in the shadows, it is not as important to shoot in the lens's sweet spot, since the outline of the stacks can be sharpened in post processing.