I have always wanted to shoot seascapes. Being from the mid-west it is not so easy. Finally I made the trip one May. After 3 days of gray sky and heavy winds the weather broke late one afternoon. My patience paid off.

Caution when shooting seascapes, be mindful of your tripod, boots and surf.