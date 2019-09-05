User Icon
Sea Stacks Assignment

Bandon, Oregon, USA by Joseph Marella

By

Bandon, Oregon, USA by Joseph Marella
I have always wanted to shoot seascapes. Being from the mid-west it is not so easy. Finally I made the trip one May. After 3 days of gray sky and heavy winds the weather broke late one afternoon. My patience paid off.

Caution when shooting seascapes, be mindful of your tripod, boots and surf.

