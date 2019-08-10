Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

You often hear experienced photographers on the beach say, don't leave too soon. The best magic is yet to happen. And on this evening it was definitely so. The cameras these days can handle so much more low light that it becomes a joy to shoot at all hours.

I live in Bandon and have the advantage of being able to go down to the beach almost anytime that I want to. That doesn't mean that I always hit it right. Sometimes unexpected beauty occurs if you just persist. I was actually a bit disappointed in the sunset on this evening and was about to leave. Suddenly, I noticed a bit of an astonishing color reflecting in the texture of the sand. The exquisite color really caught my eye...a different shade of blue than I was accustomed to so I stuck around, and so pleased that I did! This is one of my favorite images of my beloved hometown beach of Bandon. I shot with my Canon 5D Mark III and 16-35mm F2.8L Canon lens.