My partner and I were spending the night in Bandon and took a walk down on the beach from our motel after we'd checked in. It was getting dark and this shot was with the last available hand-held light. It was taken on December 22, 2018 at around 5 pm. I was particularly attracted to the small stream in the foreground as it made its way into the Pacific. Photo converted to B/W in Silver Efex Pro 2.