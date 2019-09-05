Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Over a week or so in late spring, I drove the Oregon coast from Cannon Beach to the California state line. The area is rich with dramatic cliffs, wide beaches and, of course, sea stacks. One of the best is Bandon Beach. I chose to visit in spring because I also wanted to visit the Columbia River Gorge and the interior of Oregon for wildflowers, but fall is also a good time for the coast. On this evening, the recognizable rock known as the Witch’s Hat was in the surf, so I concentrated on this smaller lookalike. I saw that the sun was lighting up the larger rock as it reached the horizon. The radiating pattern of clouds and color on the horizon topped it all off and made for a perfect evening. Bandon is popular with tourists, but luckily it is a very long beach with many features so they are seldom a problem. For fans of intimate landscapes and macro, low tide produces interesting tide pool scenes. I suggest avoiding summer because of persistent marine fog along the coast.

This image is a two exposure blend in Photoshop to preserve both highlights and shadow detail with the original images processed in Lightroom.