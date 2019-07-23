Bandon Beach is one of the iconic locations for shooting the sea stack rock formations that punctuate the seascape along the Oregon Coast. I was visiting for a couple of days while it was mostly overcast and drab, but at blue hour and night the colors became quite interesting. The rocks on the left are lit by street and building lights spilling onto the beach. This is the view from the hotel room balcony where I stayed - the elevation gave me a view similar to a drone. I used a 10 stop ND filter and long exposure to smooth out the water and sky.