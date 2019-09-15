Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I spent a week during mid-August on a workshop along the Oregon Coast, which started off in Newport, and ended in Bandon. After several days of driving down the Oregon Coast Hwy from Newport, of course with several stops along the way, we arrived in Bandon where we stayed for our last few days. On this night, I was down at the beach hoping to get a nice sunset but unfortunately, there were too many clouds which snuffed out any chances of a sunset.

The blue hour that followed however was quite magical, so I took advantage of that and decided to do a long exposure to capture some of the motion of the incoming waves. It was low tide, so I was able to get out fairly close to some of the larger seastacks along the beach while still in shallow water. I found a few smaller rocks in the foreground, which the waves were coming in and washing up against. This gave a nice focal point with which I could juxtapose the motion of the waves against the stillness of the rocks, while framing Face Rock between the seastacks in the background.

Overall, I am happy with this image. The cool, blue tones of the image reflect the cool conditions that were blowing off the ocean that night. The image also reflects the calm, sereneness of the beach, as the beach was practically deserted by this point. The scenes along the Oregon Coast are beautiful, and ending off in Bandon was a great way to cap off my trip.