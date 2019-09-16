Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is an image from an epic weekend of shooting on the Oregon Coast. This shot was taken at sunrise on Bandon Beach. An incredible shooting location that is even better when the light is great as it was that morning. As I approached the location my first thought was about the light. It was after a few images that I realized there was a chance to create a powerful leading line with the foam from the tide. I shot numerous images from the location and hoped for the best. When I reviewed my images after the shooting was complete, I was thrilled that one of my images turned out exactly as I had pre-visualized. It doesn't always work out this well, but when it does its magic.