Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I love Bandon Oregon and the wonderful sea stacks that scatter the shoreline. In May the weather is still very unpredictable and we had cloud cover when we headed out to the beach. It was a photographers dream when the clouds broke up and gave us this lovely light. I loved how the clouds reflected the orange color above the scene which complimented the reflections nicely. I wanted a bit of motion in the water but not too much so that there was still plenty of definition and contrast in the water and I wanted to be able to hear the waves lapping the shore. I think late spring is a great time to visit because of the spring showers and having a good opportunity for clouds to add interest and color.