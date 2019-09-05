Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Bandon Beach is a personal favorite photo location. It was Fall and a bit cold down on the beach.

The ocean began to recede and clouds gathered taking on the colors of sunset. A previous walk up and down the beach led me back to this spot. I believed it to offer the best chance of a good capture. The sea stacks would be positioned well for where I thought the sun would meet the horizon.

With tripod firmly planted in the wet sand it was time to choose a lens. Maybe a telephoto and try to capture a setting star sun peaking around a sea stack. Or a wider shot intended to capture the reflection. I opted for the later. My composition included a middle frame horizon, not my favorite but it seemed ideal for this shoot.

As the sun made its final approach on the horizon a small hole opened above one of the rock formations in the center of the frame. I made some small composition adjustments and began the exposure testing process. Dialed in I began to make a series of exposures using the time lapse camera function. I was most satisfied with this one.

Happy with the result I took a moment to enjoy the last few rays of light before walking back to the RV.