Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Every summer I go out to Oregon to photograph the sea stacks at sunset on Bandon Beach. This year I was very lucky and got some nice color at sunset. This was the first time I was using my new Nikon Z7 camera and I was very happy with the results. Bandon Beach never fails to inspire great photographs especially at low tide at sunset.