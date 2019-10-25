Bamford, Derbyshire, England by Simon North

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture was captured in bamford in the hope valley. The sun was starting to rise in the valley giving way to this beautiful warm tone which in turn really emphasized the beautiful autumn colours in the trees and as the sun was rising it was pulling this beautiful mist up in between the trees. I could not do anything but capture this beautiful moment.

Bamford is a beautiful place at any time of year but autumn really does give it that extra punch.