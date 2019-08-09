Book Your Next Photo Tour


Balanced Rock and Milky Way, Arches NP, Utah, USA by Dan Norris

Arches National Park is a busy place at night, especially when there is a dark sky. Because many of today's SLR's are capable of capturing the Milky Way with night landscapes, there is an ever growing number of hopeful photographers. Unfortunately, many of them do not know the basics of night photography.

On this night, there were probably 25 people at Balanced Rock, most with headlights and some trying to paint the landscape with bright white lights. I was there with 3 photo tour clients and we managed to talk the crowd into cooperating so we could all get some worthwhile images. We lit the landscape with a single stationary, color-corrected light panel during 20-second exposures and shared our settings. During this exposure, lights from a passing vehicle added highlights. My clients also got good results. Hopefully, some others did as well.

