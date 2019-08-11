Book Your Next Photo Tour
Blue Hour

Badlands, South Dakota, USA by Roger Raepple

Badlands, South Dakota, USA by Roger Raepple
I was returning from shooting a sunset in Badlands National Park and as I came around a curve in the road I saw a beautiful crescent moon very low in the sky. I started searching for a place to juxtapose the moon with the surrounding jagged formations. As I drove, the moon wood disappear from view as I drove through a small canyon. When I emerged and was about to crest a hill and be on flat, open land, the moon appeared but there was no place to park. I drove ahead a bit, pulled partially off the road, grabbed my tripod and ran back for the shot.

