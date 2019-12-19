Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was Artist-in-Residence in Badlands National Park during late winter. My first morning when I went out to shoot was -22 degrees F. I spent six hours out walking the trails. At one point the park ranger came out the trail to find me - he saw my lonely car at the trailhead, and was concerned that someone had walked out the trail to commit suicide! (Who else would be out in such conditions!) It was extremely cold, but worth it for shots like this! Winter is a great time to explore the Badlands, when you can escape the crowds and heat of summer!