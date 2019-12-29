Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Usually about this time in South Central Alaska we have about 2 feet of snow on the ground, which makes for beautiful winter shots, but we had suffered a heat wave (40-50f) for over 3 weeks and everything around was blah and not very flattering to shoot.. Finally we received about 5 days of 5-7 degs f weather so I decided to explore Barbara Falls on Southfork Eagle River to see the effects of freeze. The trail out to the falls was rather treacherously icy, so thank goodness my wife insisted I wear my microspikes. I set up the shot as far out onto the frozen river as I dared, which was probably too far, and hoped for the best. I only took about 6 shots at different settings before I felt the ice beneath me begin to protest. What I enjoyed about shooting the falls this time was that I was able to get pretty close to them without getting the usual spray in my face and on the lens like we get in the Summer/Fall time, which makes it near impossible to get a shot.