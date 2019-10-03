Ayalon Forest, Israel by Elad Friedmann

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

To me Autumn colors are green yellow and brown... past days when the sun scorched the forest, a feeling of ease begin to settle... This image was taking at a very shallow depth of field at an early morning hour.

The forest is a place i like to visit as much as i can. As all nature it changes rapidly. With every passing week it looks different. Branches grow, leaves change. Color and light (which is everything - changes) so that is why lm always excited to visit the forest...while stumbling across this silent scene The thought was to keep myself centered on the path, even though many obstacles lay ahead... For me, the path in this image represents a path that will lead elsewhere, toward hope of a better day.