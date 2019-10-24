Autumn in the Midwest, Interstate 40, USA by Bill Cademy

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was taking a trip across the country in October 2011, and was able to experience all aspects of Autumn. Taking a break at a freeway rest stop, I was struck by the variety of colors. Rest stops in that part of the country were like small community parks.