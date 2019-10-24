Autumn in Seven Lakes, Bolu, Turkey by Cihan Kiziltan

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Black Sea region begins east of Istanbul in Bolu, whose centerpiece is Yedigoller (Yedigöller) or Seven Lakes National Park. With a climate that produces multi-colored forests of oak, alder, pine and hazelnut.

The place is always atractive point for photographers all time of the year. But the autumn is the best time of all.