Autumn in Seven Lakes, Bolu, Turkey by Cihan Kiziltan

The Black Sea region begins east of Istanbul in Bolu, whose centerpiece is Yedigoller (Yedigöller) or Seven Lakes National Park. With a climate that produces multi-colored forests of oak, alder, pine and hazelnut.

The place is always atractive point for photographers all time of the year. But the autumn is the best time of all.

