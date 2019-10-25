Autumn in Langa, La Morra, Italy by Andrea Mucelli

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Langa, which means “narrow strip of land”, is an area of wine hills and valleys between the River Tanaro and the Ligurian Apennines: thousands of hectares of vineyards.

Autumn is a wonderful time for the changing colors of the leaves and grape vines ad I took this photo from the top of a hill.