Autumn Gold, River Roe, N Ireland by Glenn Miles

The river Roe is situated near Limavady in N.Ireland and is one of my favourite places to photograph in the Autumn when the colours are at their most vibrant. I usually photograph the river and surrounding area using my wide angle lens to get as much in the frame as possible but on this occasion, I opted to use my 28mm to 300mm zoom lens and concentrate on the running water and long exposure to blur the water. I scouted the river to try and find the best location to capture the running water and also to get the best possible light shining on the river. I was lucky with this shot as the autumn sunshine came through the clouds to light up the water making it a beautiful golden colour. I played around with different exposures and shutter speeds and also used my Lee big and little stopper for more varied long exposure technique. For this image, I opted to just use a polarising filter attached to my lens with a focal length of 100mm which gave an exposure of 2.5 seconds. I liked this image the best out of all the shots I had taken as it focuses on one particular area of the river instead. One of the added benefits of using a zoom lens is that you don't have to get too close to the river as it can be dangerous if there has been a lot of rain recently. I have also worn my wellies on occasions and stood in the river with the camera mounted on my uniloc tripod which is great for keeping everything anchored to the river bed and limiting camera shake. All in all, this is a great location to photograph any time of the year but for me, autumn is the best to showcase this wonderful place.