Autumn Forest in Jeinimeni, Chile by Carolina Aravena

Now, in my country is spring, but autumn is my favorite season, for this reason I always try to plan visit some place in April or May of each year. This year the destiny was our chilean Patagonia, Aysen, specifically Jeinimeni.

After a very long trip, that include cross the Chelenko lake, one of the most beautiful lake in Patagonia, we arrive to the town “Chile Chico” and next yo need to drive nearly 2 hours. The road is so beautiful and obviously we spend more time to arrive, for all stops that we made to take more and more pictures. After arriving to the park, the day was perfect, sunny and warm and with a few visitant, ideally for trekking and take a lot of pictures more.