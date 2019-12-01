Autumn Colours Assignment Winner • Marta Breto

We wish to congratulate this month’s assignment winner with this beautiful image, well worth our $100 prize.
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR
Santa Fe del Montseny, Spain
Returning from a good hike through the forest I came across this majestic tree. I had already noticed it at the beginning of the walk but on my return, with this newly developed foggy atmosphere, I realised how the tree’s character had changed completely. It was no longer a simple tree. Now it was the lord of the forest, the spirit of the beech.
Marta Breto, Spain
