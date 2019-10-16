Autumn Aspens, Oregon, USA by Chris Baird

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Aspen trees always draw me, especially in autumn. I like the soft, fragile, golden leaves against the white and black patterns on the strong, vertical tree trunks. We don’t have a lot of aspen groves here and the closest are in Central Oregon. On a warm fall day in October, a friend and I drove over in hope of hitting the color at the right time. Our timing was perfect! Unfortunately, by the time we arrived I was not feeling well and didn’t really want to take photos. However, I made the effort to get out and take some shots with my point and shoot camera, but didn’t have any great expectations. As it turned out, I ended up with this photo, which is one of my favorites and is framed and hanging on my wall. Although it is not a photo that screams fall with vibrant colors. The tree trunks with yellow dried grasses at their feet and red bushes peeking out from behind transmit the message of autumn in a subtle way.