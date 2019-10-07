Aunfjellet, Harstad, Norway by Willie Jarl Nilsen

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Photo taken when out hillwalking with my wife and dog last weekend in the hills close to my home in northern Norway. I live on the island called Hinnøy, well north of the arctic circle. The picture is from a hill called Litlehornet (The little Horn), a popular walk for the people in this area, and close to the town Harstad.

I like the colours, and the sea mist added some drama to the picture. I therefore gave the picture its name: "At the edge of the world". It was not a difficult picture to take, but I think it was important to use my eyes to see this and limit the ara of the photo. Otherwise I would have taken a picture showing much more of the surroundings ( which I also did take). The hike is a fairly easy hillwalk, best visited in summer and autumn. The area, however, is worth a visit at any time of the year.